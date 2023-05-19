The mother of differently-abled ballroom dancing champ Cassidy Bailey is pleading for assistance to make her daughter’s dream of going to her matric ball come true. The 18-year-old, who was born with spina bifida (a hole in her spine) and fluid on her brain, has graced the dance floor since the age of seven despite having undergone 61 operations.

The matric girl from Primrose Park is currently in her final year at Vista Nova High in Rondebosch. DESIRE: Cassidy Bailey, 18, with her mommy Esmerelda The bubbly teen has proven that not even being paralysed from the hips down, nor having a near-death experience, could dampen her zest for life. Her mother Esmerelda explained: “In 2011, she was in a coma for eight days after going for eight operations on her brain.

More on this She’s the wheel deal: Get disabled dancer to Sun City event

“We thought we were going to lose her, but God must’ve spared her for a very good reason and also to experience life like any other person. “My daughter has also gone on to win over 180 trophies for her dancing and won provincial and national championships, she is always giving her best and that is why I want to give my best too, I can’t disappoint her. Cassidy Bailey win: 180 trophies “She is really looking forward to going to her matric ball and I want to help her.

“But financially my hands are tied because we are also raising funds and putting away money for her and her partner to go to the Netherlands next year to dance.” The mom said the school has since come up with a High Tea fundraising initiative where each parent has been tasked with selling 10 tickets at R90 each in aid of the matric ball. “Cassidy deserves every bit of happiness, I can’t even believe she is in matric already and she is a diligent student,” Esmerelda added.