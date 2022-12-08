Loukmaan Adams and his team are putting together their second showcase called Unity on the Square. The festival will that left many dancing to the tunes of the biggest stars of last year are once again bringing the top dogs of the entertainment industry to the Cape.

According to Mayco member for Safety and Security, JP Smith: “This year the festival will be bigger, better and brighter. There’ll be something for everyone and the city is proud to be a part of the festival, especially now that it could grow even bigger outside the limitation of lockdown.” Among all the busyness the team at Unity on the Square are also working on something really special, called “The Masterclass”. More about this later but a short brief was given to us at the media launch.

This special project is to help struggling youth to find a way into the entertainment industry, and also making sure they understand the challenges that come with it. For example, the hard work one has to put in to become a household name, and the work ethic one needs to have to sustain a viable career in the industry. With so many trends on social media, we are often asked to give aspiring singers, dancers and musicians a chance to shine in front of a live audience.

Loukmaan, known to many as ‘The King of Theatre’, has again stolen the hearts of the youngsters and their parents. He says: “I come from Mitchells Plain and I understand how hard it is to become something in this industry, so I’m happy I can be the vessel to create an opportunity and a platform for these talented artists who deserve to be seen. He adds: “My favourite thing about this is that the opportunity will come when the magnitude of the event is at its biggest, so they just have to bring their A-game while thousands of people watch and appreciate their craft.”

So if you’re trending on social media, keep tagging these people; you never know who gets spotted by these household names. The King of Theatre has been a part of every Kramer & Petersen musical production while doing many other shows. His most recent production, and starring alongside Marc Lottering, is the hit musical Aunty Merle which is currently playing at the Baxter Theatre.

Throughout all of this, Loukmaan has still found a way to reach out to all of us in the industry, as well as those outside looking for a way in. For Unity On The Square, these rising artists will get the opportunity to share the stage with huge names in the business, such as Mafikizolo, Jimmy Nevis, YoungstaCPT, David Kramer, Terry Fortune, Robin Pieters, Jarrad Rikketts, Berry and Leslie Kleinsmith. KWAAI: Locals enjoying jol on Greenmarket Square Tracey Lange, Quinton Manuels, Alistair Izobell and myself will host the star-studded line-up.

Mafikizolo is set to celebrate 25 years in the music industry and Loukmaan is more than delighted to host the afro pop duo, who are internationally known for their hits such as Ndihamba Nawe, udakwa Njalo, Kwela Kwela and more. Festival convenor Kelly Fortuin adds: “The festival promises to deliver a world-class event with top entertainers; the cherry on the top is us hosting Mafikizolo while they celebrate this milestone in their career. “We are aware that the duo hasn’t performed in the Mother City for over three years due to Covid-19 and other reasons but just like us, they are as excited to come back to the shores of Cape Town.

“With all the planning we are ready to welcome the thousands of festival-goers, but we must make the public aware that tickets will sell out and we would prefer that they pre-book via WhatsApp or via Quicket,” Unity on the Square will take place on December 17 in the heart of the city, at Greenmarket Square. STIEK UIT: The event details Tickets for pensioners cost R120, children under 12 years get in free while adults will pay R180.