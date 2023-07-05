Leonardo DiCaprio has an ou reputation for going through supermodels like R55 airtime. But after nine months of hanging out with Gigi Hadid and jolling with her in the Hamptons for a second night in a row, reports claim the two are dik serious.

Page Six first reported that the pair were getting cosy at a bash in the Hamptons on Saturday night, before going out together again on Sunday. A source spotted the actor, 48, and the 28-year-old model at Tao Group founder Marc Packer’s Fourth of July party. The two were said to be with a group that included The Ned’s Richie Akiva, entrepreneur Bert Hedaya, Danny Abeckaser, and Gigi’s bestie Leah McCarthy.

Later, Leo and Gigi were spotted at Akiva and Garry Kanfer’s jol at Kissaki in Water Mill. HOT STUFF: Supermodel Gigi Hadid “They are together,” the witness insisted after watching them interact. “The way they were talking to each other... You could feel the energy,” said the spy.

Another source told Page Six that the pair are part of the same circle of friends. The attractive duo first sparked dating rumours during Fashion Week in New York City in September 2022. They were seen at a dinner for British Vogue’s Edward Enninful in Milan in February, dining with a large group in NYC in May, and both spotted arriving separately on the same night to the Chiltern Firehouse in London in June.