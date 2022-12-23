Once an ou joller, always an ou joller! Leonardo DiCaprio, one of Hollywood’s most famous bachelors and serial daters, has been spotted out on the Tinseltown with 23-year-old actress Victoria Lamas – amid rumours he had been romancing model Gigi Hadid.

The 48-year-old actor, who has been the butt of jokes for years over his history of not dating women aged over 25, was seen with Lamas on a date on Tuesday. WOLF: Leonardo DiCaprio, 48 She is the daughter of actor Lorenzo Lamas, 54, and it’s been highlighted since photos of the pair together emerged she was born two years after DiCaprio’s 1997 film Titanic was released. DiCaprio and Lamas were seen looking lekker bymekaar as they left The Birds Street Club separately before they got in a car together while The Wolf of Wall Street and The Revenant star – dressed in his trademark black cap, blue jeans, black jacket and dark jumper with a gold ketting – laughed and joked.

He was pictured in September by England’s Daily Mail with Hadid, 27, sparking grappies that it was the first time he had dated someone over 25. SUPER MOOI: Gigi Hadid It would also mark the eers tyd he had romanced a woman who is a mother, as Hadid shares two-year-old daughter Khai with singer Zayn Malik. A source told PageSix about DiCaprio and Hadid, at the time, they were “taking it slow” and not referring to themselves as an “exclusive” couple.