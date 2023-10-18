Lentegeur High School was honoured with a Mayoral Civic Award for its involvement in youth upliftment. Xaylone Meas, Emilio Johnson and Aashiq Barnes represented Lentegeur High, which was among 15 schools honoured.

The pupils’ recognition follows their participation in the Stratus Youth Project on numerous occasions. They assisted with food preparations, which were later served in their community. The Stratus Youth Project, founded by Nafeesa Abrahams, is trying to change the narrative by beautifying the community.

The project assists laaities aged seven to 16 years with daily programmes and activities run by residents who act as life coaches. The three boys were empowered with valuable life skills which they, in turn, would teach their peers and promote freedom of expression through sports. They successfully introduced volleyball to the youth of the Rocklands community.

HONOUR: Mayoral Civic Award According to Lentegeur ward councillor Avron Plaatjies, the trio are recognised as role models by their community. “I’m pleased to see young people contributing to the lives of other young people and the broader community,” he said. “Young people must exercise their civic responsibility to advance and better the lives of others.”