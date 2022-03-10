Tafelsig community activist Joanie Fredericks has teamed up with Celeste April from Las Vegas Lounge as part of a special fundraiser project called Music Night on Friday.

The duo are hosting a jol to raise funds for 40 women who passed their learners licence with the Ladies Own Transport Driving School, owned by Joanie.

SPECIAL JOL: Las Vegas Lounge

Joanie says: “This event is aimed at raising funds to pay for the driving lessons of women who can’t afford it. This is what is hindering them from reaching their goals so we want to help them.”

The event will feature various DJs as well as yet to be announced live performances.

Entry is R40 and starts at 8pm.

[email protected]