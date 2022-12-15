Die jol gaan ruk on Greenmarket Square this weekend when the eagerly anticipated Unity on the Square Festival finally hits the stage. I’m so happy to announce that I’ll be the host of this show. One thing to look forward to is our golden oldies being celebrated and honoured by artists.

While these elderly artists have paved the way for us on stage, we all know that they have done so much more than that. Artists such as David Kramer made sure our history of District Six was highlighted and remembered with respect alongside the late Taliep Petersen and Terry Fortune, who fought to have young artists like Loukmaan Adams, Jody Abrahams, Emo Adams, Alistair Izobell, and so many more, heard. He literally stopped a plane for these youngsters to perform with Stevie Wonder in the 80’s.

Then there’s the legendary Sylvia Mdulelwa, Vernon Castle and the evergreen Leslie Kleinsmith, and take my word for it, he sounds as great as always. These legends are the true essence of standing the tests of time, struggling through the trials of Apartheid and still finding the passion to continue. I chatted to all of hem during rehearsals this week and the lessons of life were so evident.

An emotional Fortune remembered with tears in his eyes how he was robbed of opportunities as a young man during apartheid. “I was booked to perform, I got dressed and was ready to walk onto a stage when I was told to leave the building, I cried knowing that another opportunity was stolen away from me.“I went on to perform all over the world where I was accepted despite the colour of my skin. “Boeta Maan Adams, the father of Loukmaan and Emo, told me: “I’m more than proud of my boys for showcasing the legends, these people have done so much for them and everyone else in the industry.“They have opened doors and kept them open for everyone today and now you can see how artists like Jarrad Ricketts, Robin Pieters, Jimmy Nevis and Don Vino just to mention a few, are grasping from the fruits of trees that were planted by a mere seed so many years ago.”

I also caught up with Jarrad Ricketts, who agreed with me, saying: “Without the hard ground work that these legends have put in place, it is not lost on me that we would not be able to live out our passion and dreams on stage.” Ricketts recently this incredible performer rocked the Cape Town Stadium at the World Sevens Series tournament, and said huge opportunities such as those could only have happened because of the foundation laid by our legends. I’m beyond grateful to share a platform with people who deserve to be honoured and acknowledged for their contribution to an industry that we now get to enjoy.