Cape Town is set to host Africa’s first continental Rubik’s speed-cubing competition at GrandWest Casino this weekend. The Rubik’s Cube was invented in 1974 by Erno Rubik, a Hungarian designer and architect who lived and worked in Budapest. It was originally created to teach mathematical formulas.

The World Cube Association has chosen The Cubing Hub, founded by Donovan Pretorius in 2015 when he was in Grade 9, to host the competition, reports IOL. “The Cubing Hub has taught hundreds of students how to solve the cube. The cube is used as a tool to draw out the greatness within our youth, and speed-cubing clubs are popping up throughout South African schools,” says Pretorius. “We teach students how life challenges are similar to a Rubik’s Cube and if one applies a coordinated approach, one can solve the cube and you can solve life’s problems.”

The first Rubik's Cube competition took place in Hungary in 1982 with only 20 participants. The Cubing Hub has hosted multiple events at malls and schools in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Free State over the past six years. Part of this weekend's event will be the creation of a mosaic using the Rubik's Cube.

Pretorius says the plan was to sell the artwork to the highest bidder – and perhaps get it entered into the Guinness World Records. More than 550 competitors are expected to participate in the three-day event, including from South Africa, Ghana, Nigeria, Tanzania and Cameroon. The competition will take place in the Exhibits Hall at GrandWest from Friday to Sunday, 8am until 7pm.