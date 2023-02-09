Calling all aspiring actors and actresses between the ages of six and 75 years old, married, single or still in school, who dream of being in a movie or learning about the tricks of the trade. On Saturday all are welcome to join Power Generation Foundation’s media and film workshop between 10am and 1pm at 12 Carrowmore Street, Connaught Estate in Elsies River, to not only get the opportunity to learn about movies, but also to star in a short film.

Film director and scriptwriter Ashley Pienaar said the workshop has been running for two years, and is a gateway for mense to start moving in the right circles and meeting the right people to help their fledgling movie careers. “The workshop has been very successful and a lot of the students who came from the workshop are involved in a movie production we are busy with,” says Pienaar. “We will be doing a 15-minute short film, so all the students who partake in the workshop will feature in the short film which we will put out to give people a booster.”

He adds: “It’s not just a one-day workshop, we kick things off on Saturday to give people a taste of everything, from camera work, directing, movie script writing and acting.” PATH: Ashley Pienaar Pienaar explains that previous participants had gone on to secure roles as extras on soapies such as Arendsvlei and Suidooster. The new intake will feature in a film they are working on called White Lies.