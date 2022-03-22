With South Africa celebrating Human Rights Day this month, a Mitchells Plain organisation is shining the spotlight on gender based violence, the LGBTQ+ community and body-positive awareness.

Warriors for Change, a local youth and upliftment movement, is hosting Comedy Curve Night at the Portland Indoor Centre on March 25.

EVENT: Comedy Curve Night

The event and organisation is the brainchild of Kuils River mom of five, Shaundre Lottering.

Shaundre, 35, says the event will focus on problems faced by the LGBTQ+ community, the scourge of GBV, and raising the issue of body-shaming.

Shaundre tells the Daily Voice that she has first-hand experience of the challenges faced by the gay community, and also as a survivor of a gang rape herself.

“I have a 20-year-old son who is openly gay so I have seen the challenges he faces.

“I am familiar with how difficult it can be for them in society,” she says.

“At times it was hard for him and it’s a constant battle but if you love your child, society doesn’t matter.

“My child showed tendencies at a very early stage in his life, so there weren’t many changes besides his clothes (when he grew up).

FAMILY: Shaundre with children

“His personality stayed the same and we reached a point where we can just accept, love and educate.”

Shaundre’s son Kendell Aikho says: “Being out and proud as an openly gay man isn’t an easy journey because of my upbringing in a strong Christian home and working within the house of the Lord.

“I faced a lot of criticism and received so many lectures on who I should be and how I should live my life.

“But with my strong acceptance of myself, I took all the judgement that I received from society and I kept it as building blocks and built myself up and today I can proudly stand in front of those who criticised me and say: I am brave, I am bruised, I am who I am meant to be.”

ACCEPTANCE: Kendell Aikho

Friday night’s event will showcase various acts including comedian Arlene Petersen as the MC, and performances by Kendall Aikho, Craigo, M.A.D CPT, Cole Adams, Curvy Clara and more.

Entry is R50, and R30 for your cooler box.

The event starts at 6pm (to 10pm) at the Portlands Indoor Centre.

