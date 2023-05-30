These two young Latin dancers from Mitchells Plain and Matroosfontein are ready to make a bow on the world stage. They’ve been selected to represent South Africa at the 2023 WDSF World Championship Latin Junior to be held in Vagos, Portugal on October 28.

Hannah October and her partner Jaden Lottering have been dancing together since 2019 and are members of Kim’s Dance School. According to coach Kim-Lee Isaacs, the pair won every competition they entered last year. SUCCESS: Won klomp competitions. Pictures: Supplied “They are very dedicated to their craft, they want to know the ins and outs and they are very detail-oriented for such a young couple,” Kim-Lee said.

“The requirements to be selected to participate in the world championships are dancers need to do two out of the three league championships across South Africa and the SA Championship. The pair has competed in Cape Town and Johannesburg and because they won the SA Championships they became the first representative to the world champs.” PROUD: Coach Kim-Lee Isaacs. Pictures: Supplied Hannah, 15, from Matroosfontein said that she has been dancing since the age of five. “I’m always committed to the things that I do and I do enjoy the sport very much. My highlight was going to the Summer Dance Camp in Denmark in 2017. That was an amazing experience and my first time overseas.”

Both dancers have bagged their national colours and are looking forward to the trip. However, the duo are in need of funding for their stay in Portugal. HELP: Hannah October and Jaden Lottering. Pictures: Supplied Hannah’s mom Merle said they are trying to raise funds for the pair as well as an adult to accompany them, as the federation can only only sponsor R5 000 towards their accommodation. “We are busy looking at the cost for the trip and return tickets alone for the flight is about