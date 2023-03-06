Before lockdown, Premium Sports Bar in Mitchells Plain used to be the hotspot for stand up comedy but now they are calling it quits at the end of the year. Comedian Kenwyn Davids said this comedy gig has been running for 11 years but this will be the final year of hosting.

“Once a month every Tuesday we will be hosting a group of comedians. We are trying to get everyone to jump on that stage, we are going to do a lot of different things and have fun this last year. “The last two years have been very tough and mentally draining so the numbers weren’t that great, I decided to call it quits and focus on the other aspects of my career which is film work and writing. At the same time I feel like I might change my mind at the end of the year.” The Premium Sports Bar has hosted multiple big names on the comedy scene such as Marc Lottering, Jason Goliath, Donovan Goliath and other comics including from the UK, USA, Germany, and Australia.

Kicking things off this Tuesday are comedians Conrad Koch/Chester Missing, Lunga Tshuka, Rafique Ismail and Wesley Paulse. If you have never been part of this occasion then be sure not to miss out, it might be your last chance. There’s a R60 entry fee and the fun starts at 8pm.