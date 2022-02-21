This month sees the return of the third annual Mother City Comedy Festival.

This year’s festival will be staged at the Artscape Theatre on 21-26 February, and the line-up includes the likes of Jason Goliath, Barry Hilton, Stuart Taylor and more.

With a different show every day, culminating in a gala event on the last night, comedy lovers will be spoilt for choice during this festival of funniness, produced by Stuart Taylor and Siv Ngesi.

This collaborative brainchild was launched in 2019, has become a hit with comedy fans and has gone from strength to strength.

In 2020, the festival had more than 45 comics performing in 40 different shows.

“The ethos of the festival is rooted in creating access to theatre spaces for a broad swathe of performers in the comedy industry,” says Stuart.

Stuart tells the Daily Voice that the Covid-19 pandemic meant that the annual fest could sadly not be held in 2021, but they are now looking forward to tickling your funny bones once again.

He says he is excited to be back on stage and creating a platform for comics, especially after the lockdown robbed many of a livelihood.

“We are so excited about bringing back this festival. In 2019 it did well and in 2020 we were sold out,” he says.

HEADLINERS: Festival line-up

It won’t be on the same scale this time, because of social distancing, but it’s going to be top quality, he promises.

“We try to create something for everyone. The festival is a great platform for comics. We look forward to entertaining our Capetonian fans,” he says.

Siv says them organising alles also takes the pressure off struggling comedians: “The space gives new and older talents the chance to have an incredible audience and not worry about organisation because we organise everything.”

Ticket prices range from R120 to R180 on Computicket.

