Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son made a costly mistake when he bumped a Lamborghini into a BMW at a Los Angeles luxury car dealership.
The actor allowed the laaitie to get behind the wheel of the car at 777 Exotics on Sunday.
Ben, 49, and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 52, were checking out the yellow Lamborghini Urus, which rents for $1,475 (over R23,000) per day.
Samuel, whose mother is the actress Jennifer Garner, got in the front seat while the SUV was idling and put it in reverse, rolling the car back into the front of the parked white BMW.
Ben was standing outside the car at the time and J.Lo was sitting behind Samuel on the driver’s side.
Afterwards, the actor hugged his son and reassured him that he hadn’t caused any damage.
Ben’s representative told TMZ that nothing was damaged and nobody was injured in the incident.
A 777 Exotics employee told the Post: “When [Samuel] got into the car, it jerked back and forth. We have a small lot and the cars are close.
“Everybody was OK!” he added. “They seemed happy and continued to browse.
“The dealership would more than gladly welcome the stars back. Affleck loves cars. We hope they come in again.”
Samuel is Ben’s youngest child with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, 50; the former couple also share daughters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.