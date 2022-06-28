The actor allowed the laaitie to get behind the wheel of the car at 777 Exotics on Sunday.

Ben Affleck’s 10-year-old son made a costly mistake when he bumped a Lamborghini into a BMW at a Los Angeles luxury car dealership.

Ben, 49, and his fiancée Jennifer Lopez, 52, were checking out the yellow Lamborghini Urus, which rents for $1,475 (over R23,000) per day.

VERY PRICEY: The Lamborghini Urus

Samuel, whose mother is the actress Jennifer Garner, got in the front seat while the SUV was idling and put it in reverse, rolling the car back into the front of the parked white BMW.

Ben was standing outside the car at the time and J.Lo was sitting behind Samuel on the driver’s side.