With all the taxi drama and stress that is happening in Cape Town at the moment, why not let loose a bietjie this weekend and release some of that tension with lekker comedy. Tickle your funny bones as Cape Town’s top comedians bring you Comedy Night on Friday night at Reddam House in Durbanville at the Clara Anna Fontein Campus.

This show is headlined by one of South Africa’s comedy superstars and popular television personality, Barry Hilton. THE HEADLINE ACT: Barry Hilton live at Reddam House innie Durbanville tonight Joining him is teacher-turned-comedian Dalin Oliver, while multi-award winning trio Kagiso “KG” Mokgadi, Mel Jones and Angel Campey will keep you laughing the night away. TEACHER-TURNED-COMEDIAN: Dalin Oliver is on the bill Your master of ceremonies for the night is radio personality Stan Mars and a warning: this show is NOT for laaties, strictly adults only.

There’s a cash bar and organisers cautioned that no food and beverages are allowed to be consumed inside the auditorium during the show. TICKLE YOUR FUNNY BONES: Comedian Mel Jones No alcoholic beverages may be taken off the school property after the event. You are more than welcome to take photos of the show and share it on your social media, but please do take the other mense into consideration and note that no videos or flashy photography will be allowed, Verstaan jy?