The country’s top comedians are back for a week of non-stop laughing at this year’s Mother City Comedy Festival. Produced by best buds Stuart Taylor and Siv Ngesi, the fourth edition of this festival will take place at the Wave Theatre elke dag until February 5, and will feature 38 productions with over 40 comedians scheduled to perform.

Taylor said that he is excited to give back to the industry that he loves so much. “I wanted to come up with a comedy festival where we give comics from Cape Town the opportunity to do their own solo shows in the Mother City, because some have travelled to other provinces to do solo shows but haven’t had a solo show in their own city,” he explained. EXCITED: Stuart Taylor Taylor said this comedy festival is different in more ways than one.

“You can choose from 38 different shows and none of the shows are repeated, all the shows are completely different and you can watch as many of them as your budget will allow.” This funny business will include a line-up of well- known and local acts such as Yaaseen Barnes, Dalin Oliver, Taylor, Riaad Moosa, Schalk Bezuidenhout, David Kau and many more. Ngesi added: “As the Mother City Comedy Festival gets bigger we will get international acts and I would love it to be a full month-long festival.