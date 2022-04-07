You can shake off the weekday blues because we’re one day away from the weekend!

Autumn has arrived in all its glory, and I therefore went in search of lekker warm indoor events to bring you some heat.

On Saturday, entertainer Ramaine Barreiro-Lloyd will keep you warm with her second show at the Music Café @ Koffiterapi in the Willowbridge Centre, Tyger Valley.

PLAYING HOST: @Koffiterapi

Known as the Tina Turner of South Africa and boasting powerhouse vocals and a sassy on-stage presence, Ramaine is a creative force to be reckoned with.

For Ramaine it is an opportunity to bring her signature sizzle to stage again and treat the audience to a fantastic selection of songs from her extensive repertoire – from jazz, soul and R&B to rock and pop.

Her entertaining style and gigantic personality will have you captivated from the minute she steps up on stage.

At the age of five, this prolific singer was already performing with a live band.

She starred in her first major production, Bugsy Malone, at the age of nine.

At 12 she joined forces with Emo Adams, Alistair Izobell and Loukmaan Adams to form the group Nu Fancy which toured South Africa along with The Rockets and PJ Powers, and went on to record an album.

OLD CREW: Nu Fancy with Loukmaan, Alistair, Ramaine and Emo

Ramaine says the end of lockdown could not come soon enough: “I just want to be able to stand on stage in front of a live audience and as an artist it’s their energy you feed off.

“Being on stage in front of an audience is my happy place. I want people to enjoy themselves and let their hair down.”

Tickets cost R120 and the show starts at 6pm. Book online www.koffiterapi.co.za.

