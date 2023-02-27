A woman charged in connection with the theft of Lady Gaga’s French bulldogs is now suing the popstar for not delivering on her promised $500 000 (R9.2 million) reward, TMZ reported on Friday. According to the outlet, Jennifer McBride asserts that Gaga, 36, made it clear that she would pay the large sum “no questions asked” if her honde were returned unharmed.

The Stupid Love singer announced the reward in February 2021 after her purebred pups, Koji and Gustav, were stolen from her dog walker at gunpoint. According to TMZ, McBride claims she returned the dogs to Gaga at the LAPD Olympic Community station two days after they were taken. McBride was later charged in connection with the theft for receiving stolen property and being an accessory to the crime. She allegedly dated the father of one of the men responsible for assaulting Gaga’s dog walker Ryan Fischer.

McBride pleaded no contest to one count of receiving stolen property and got two years probation. TMZ reports that McBride wants more than $500 000. She is seeking damages of $1.5m (R27.6m) from Gaga for allegedly posting the misleading reward. Reps for Gaga did not respond to Page Six’s request for comment.