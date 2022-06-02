It’s month end and everyone got paid, just in time for a lekker jol this weekend. Stiek uit at the annual #YearOfTheWomxn event this Saturday at Trenchtown in Observatory as host Laverne Maart and her crew take you back to the 90s.

Laverne says the event is a “call to action, a creative protest, an educational platform, most importantly it’s a celebration of women.” Year of the Women is a hip hop event that’s all about empowerment, upliftment and creating a safe space for women and the LGBTQI+ community in Hip Hop culture. The event is open to all genders and does not only focus on females, as the name implies.

There is also an exclusive female and queer line-up. Laverne says: “I created #YearOfTheWomxn because I felt like our narrative was missing in most of the spaces I went to. “There was a narrative about womxn and when I say womxn I mean anyone who identifies as a woman in the LGBTQIA+ community.

“We were either being objectified and made less than or we were being discriminated against due to our sexuality and it was important for me to actively speak up against it through #YearOfTheWomxn. “I also wanted to create a safe space for womxn/LGBTQ community to express themselves without fear.” Prepare to groove to some awesome hits from two decades ago by the likes of Usher, Brandy, Tony Braxton and Color Me Badd.