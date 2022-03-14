Parkwood aunties have started a fitness group and say they won’t let crime stop them from getting healthy, sharing their joys and pain and socialising.

They call it the Parkwood Ladies Fitness Club and within one week, 30 members joined.

Because some women work, they’ve split their exercises into two sessions – the first group meets at 8am for a 5km walk to Plumstead Park, while the second group meets at 6.30pm, walking the same distance.

They meet at the Engine Garage in Hyde Road every day and decide on a route to the park, where they take advantage of the free gym equipment.

Founder Debbie Lekas says: “I got tired of staying at home and posted on Facebook that I wanted to start walking, but needed people to walk with.

WORKING OUT: Debbie Lekas

“On Monday we were about 12, and the following day 30 people went for the walk and again yesterday and this morning the numbers were bigger.

“We have women of all ages, each day is different, so we don’t have an age limit.

“This is to promote a healthy lifestyle and create a platform for us to share and support each other on issues affecting us.

“We realised it is more than physical fitness but mental health too and we agreed to grow it in this sphere and be a community that cares for one another.

A 63-year-old ouma, Louis Louw, says: “I am so happy I can finally do what I like in the comfort of our streets with people that I can relate to.

“For me it is all about taking care of my health.”

