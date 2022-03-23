Local comedians Thato Mabelane and Arlene Petersen have joined forces to bring their inaugural gut-busting comedy special, Survival of the Funniest, to the Baxter Theatre this weekend.

The duo, who previously toured with the show all over the Western Cape, says it’s so in demand that they are bringing it back for one more night.

Arlene has had her fair share of trials and tribulations, most recently when her family’s Lavender Hill home caught fire two weeks ago.

But the lagbol comic says: “No matter what you go through in life, always remain as positive as two lines on a pregnancy test.”

She explains: “I was doing my podcast in Zeekoevlei, and when I left home after 7pm, it was loadshedding.

“I returned home after 9pm to find that the microwave exploded causing a fire in our kitchen. It melted right through our fridge as well.

“My mom, who is blind, didn’t know the kitchen was on fire. My sister and her berk who lives in our backyard started smelling fire but assumed it was copper burning on the field opposite our house.

“My mom started shouting as the smoke was starting to choke her, they then realised that our kitchen is on fire.”

She says everyone managed to escape safely.

Thato is originally from Johannesburg but moved to Hout Bay in 2019, and her material is rich in observations about life at the popular harbour, and she quips: “Capetonians have taught marine animals to beg for food? Revolutionary!”

The show takes place in the Baxter Concert hall on Saturday, 26 March, and tickets can be purchased at the Baxter Theatre box office, Pick n Pay or online via Webtickets at R150 each.

