A Mitchells Plain man has just published his third book to educate kids from his community. Beacon Valley author Paulvin Webster’s book Captain AK and Miss Robby, follows the success of his previous children’s book, called Captain AK and Mr Shooz.

Paulvin says that the latest book is inspired by climate change, a topic he learned about in primary school. “We’ve heard that 17 of the 20 climate change hotspots are in Africa. The book was further inspired by a seal that got lost on the roads of Cape Flats some time ago, hence the name Miss Robby,” he explained. In December last year, motorists and residents along Jakes Gerwel Drive were surprised after a seal was seen casually waddling across the busy road.

The nearest beach was about 15.5km away. The Cape Fur Seal was rescued by the Cape of Good Hope SPCA, who said one theory of how Santa the Seal landed in Athlone is that it had swum into a canal and was washed further away by strong currents. Paulvin’s tale follows Robby the seal as she leaves her ocean home due to warming caused by pollution and ends up in Plane City.

A family finds her in a fridge and seeks help from Captain AK to get her back in the ocean. EDUCATING: Paulvin with laaities at his latest book launch At the same time, the Plane City residents embrace environmental responsibility and learn how to live harmoniously with nature. Paulvin added: “The book is a testament to the resilience of our community and the value of caring for our environment.”

He previously released a book called Just Pass Math, an easy guide for parents to help their kids with mathematics homework. Captain AK and Miss Robby was launched in Beacon Valley last Saturday and many proud community members attended the event. “The primary goals of the book are to inspire more kids to read, considering that 81% of South African kids in Grade 4 struggle to read for meaning, and to raise awareness about climate change,” Paulvin said.