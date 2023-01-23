Wolf has a new name – Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott announced their baby boy will now be called Aire. While announcing her son’s new naam on Instagram on Saturday, reality star Kylie also shared a full picture of her laaitie, revealing his full face for the first time.

In one photo, Jenner and the 11-month-old posed for an oulike mirror selfie and in another, the infant sat in his high chair with kos smeared on his bib. Jenner, 25, and Scott, 31, originally named their son Wolf Jacques Webster, but she announced on March 21 that they had changed the naam. “FYI OUR SONS NAME ISN’T WOLF ANYMORE,” the reality star wrote on her Instagram Story.

“WE JUST REALLY DIDN’T FEEL LIKE IT WAS HIM,” she explained, adding, “JUST WANTED TO SHARE BECAUSE I KEEP SEEING WOLF EVERYWHERE.” A source later told People that while the couple “liked Wolf” at first, they ultimately “wanted to choose the perfect name that they both loved”. Since giving birth on February 2, Kylie has been posting photos from her pregnancy on Instagram as well as a home video titled ‘To Our Son’ on her YouTube channel, that included intimate footage from the moments leading up to her little guy’s arrival.

The vlog gave fans a glimpse of the beauty mogul’s first doctor’s appointment, her fou-year-old daughter Stormi telling grandma Kris Jenner about her sibling, and Kylie’s giraffe-themed baby shower. The video ended with audio of a doctor telling Kylie, “He’s out! Your son is here!” Viewers could then hear Scott proudly saying, “What’s up, boy? What’s up, big boy?” The former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star kept much of her second pregnancy under wraps, though she did confirm Page Six’s exclusive report last year that she was expecting again.