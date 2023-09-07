Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet turned heads as they attended Beyoncé’s Renaissance Tour concert together this week amid rumours they are bymekaar. The beauty mogul, 26, and the 27-year-old Hollywood actor were seen chatting in a VIP section.

The pair were seen giggling and Kylie’s model sister Kendall, 27, was also spotted with them in the clip. It’s their first public appearance together since reports emerged that they are dating in April. The reality TV star – who has daughter Stormi, five, and 18-month-old son Aire, with her rapper ex Travis Scott, 32 – and the Dune star are clearly still together despite a report claiming she had been “dumped” by the actor.

Sources insisted to TMZ that the pair are still dating and “any reports that say otherwise are false”. Kylie Cosmetics founder Kylie and Timothée have been keeping a relatively low profile since they first sparked romance rumours in April. The mother-of-two had been spotted leaving the actor’s house in June.