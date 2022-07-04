Social media users went bos at the weekend after Somizi’s “exes” were seen being very cosy with mekaar, sparking dating rumours. Content creator Lasizwe, 23, and Somizi’s ex-hubby Mohale Motaung shared a post on Instagram, captioned “Always and forever, my love” after they were spotted at the Hollywood Bets Durban July on Saturday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasizwe (@lasizwe) The pair were snapped holding hands and smiling gleefully at the larney event, suggesting that they are quite comfortable in each other’s space. Mohale, 27, was uitgevat in a cream suit with beads sewn in it while his plus one wore a black trousers with an artsy-pattern white and black jacket and a white polo neck, finishing it off with white sneakers. ALL EYES ON YOU: Somizi, 49. Picture: Instagram But mense seem to be more concerned about what the Idols SA judge has to say about this.

While Lasizwe and Somizi were close pals, Mohale and Somgaga were embroiled in a lelike divorce for the better part of last year. The 49-year-old was accused of abusing his ex-hubby after an interview Mohale apparently did with producers of the reality show, Living the Dream with Somizi. Mohale told producers Somizi tried to kill him with a kitchen knife and struck him off the road with his car while he tried to flee. The couple had been arguing about Mohale’s alleged jolling.

But, Somizi denied physically or emotionally abusing Mohale. Back in May, in season 5 of his show, Somizi and his friends spoke up about his relationship. His close friend Vusi Nova admitted that he never liked Motaung. He just tolerated him because Somizi loved him.