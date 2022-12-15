Talk about vuurwarm in the festive.
Kim Kardashian shared a klomp sexy beach snaps on Instagram, wearing a klein white bikini top and bottom – or, perhaps, a bra and panties not meant for water, considering they were see-through, Page Six reports.
“Life tip- do you,” the reality TV star captioned the post, inspiring a klomp of snaakse comments ranging from “I’m sure if you could u would Kim” to “Kim there’s people dying”.
The latter is a reference to the infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in which Kim lost one of her $75 000 diamond earrings in the ocean during a Bora Bora vakansie; luckily, she went without duur gems for this shoot.
The pics appear to have been taken last month or earlier, as Kim with the platinum dye job she debuted as part of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired Met Gala 2022 look, which she ditched for a darker honey-blond this month.
Her latest bikini photos come just weeks after Kardashian finalised her divorce from rapper Kanye West, with whom she shares four children: North, 9, Saint, 7, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
After filing for divorce in early 2021, Kardashian was bymekaar with Saturday Night Live funnyman Pete Davidson for nine months before they too, called it quits.
Now, the media and fashion mogul – who recently said she’s feeling “fulfilled” – seems to be living it up between jetting off to Art Basel, throwing her kids kwaai parties and (of course) making her exes jealous in skimpy swimwear.