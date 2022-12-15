Kim Kardashian shared a klomp sexy beach snaps on Instagram, wearing a klein white bikini top and bottom – or, perhaps, a bra and panties not meant for water, considering they were see-through, Page Six reports.

“Life tip- do you,” the reality TV star captioned the post, inspiring a klomp of snaakse comments ranging from “I’m sure if you could u would Kim” to “Kim there’s people dying”.

The latter is a reference to the infamous Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode in which Kim lost one of her $75 000 diamond earrings in the ocean during a Bora Bora vakansie; luckily, she went without duur gems for this shoot.

The pics appear to have been taken last month or earlier, as Kim with the platinum dye job she debuted as part of her Marilyn Monroe-inspired Met Gala 2022 look, which she ditched for a darker honey-blond this month.