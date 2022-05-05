Don’t forget the special woman in your life on Mother’s Day this Sunday and what better way than to spoil her with a stunning show. The inaugural Mama Mia! A Mother’s Day Special is poised to entertain audiences with stellar music, great comedy, motivation and lots of dancing moments – courtesy of an all-star line-up.

This much-anticipated event will showcase top South African musicians, talents and artists such as Tracey Lange, Alfred Adriaan, Belinda Davids, Katlego Maboe, Tarryn Lamb, Don Vino Prins, Loukmaan Adams, Emo Adams as well as the Take Note Band. It takes place on Saturday at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery. Through everything that we’ve been through over the last two years, show producer Olivia Gildenhuys felt it’s time to “get back to the new normal” and celebrate the ones we love – starting with the women in our lives.