The second Africa International Youth Kungfu Championships hosted by the MJ Li Foundation is returning to Cape Town in 2024 and registration is now open to Kung fu kids aged 10 to 19 years old. After the success of the first tournament held in March in Goodwood, next year’s tournament is expected to be bigger and better as more international teams from the USA, Mexico, Turkey, Hong Kong and Saudi Arabia are expected to participate.

Six-time gold medalist and Kung fu world champion Muhammad Junaid Chafeker, aka MJ Li, said the championship is taking place by invite only and the African countries invited are Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique. “We will host two qualifying tournaments for [South African] youth in September and another one towards the end of the year. “If our local athletes want to compete at our Second Africa International Youth Kungfu Championship next year, they will need to compete at these two local qualifiers,” he explained.