Kuils River motivational speaker, author and youth practitioner, Gavin Fortuin, says he feels honoured to be the only African writer selected to co-author a motivational book with a group of international celeb authors.

The 36-year-old founder of Change Agents Developing Youth Leadership, joins Heather Monahan and Les Brown in the newly published book entitled The Power of Mental Wealth, compiled by author Johnny Wimbrey.

Gavin told the Daily Voice that the book coincides with the current wave of mental illness, depression and suicide issues facing people.

“In the current situation the world has found itself in with mental illness, anxiety, depression and suicide at an all-time high, this book will empower any reader to break mental chains of self-sabotage.’’

He said the opportunity to co-author the book came after he saw a post inviting writers to collaborate and he applied.

He is one of 20 co-authors featured.

“I feel like a kid in a candy store, it’s so surreal being featured with my heroes.

“My dream has become a reality just to be mentioned alongside the industry giants,” said Gavin.

He is the only African co-author in this American published book project spearheaded by internationally-acclaimed talk show host, author, and motivational speaker, Johnny Wimbrey.

His chapter, Turn Your Pain Into Power, goes into detail about how everyone possesses inner powers waiting to be discovered.

HONOUR: Speaker & author Gavin Fortuin is the only African featured in book

“In the book, I share three fundamental concepts which have changed and improved every aspect of my life.

“Fully grasping our identity, purpose and vision are prerequisites to reaching our full potential.

“My objective is for this book to be a beacon of hope to the hopeless.”

The book is available at Exclusive Books and Amazon at R467, you can also email Gavin on [email protected].

