A local dance studio in Mitchells Plain, Set4Dance Community Outreach or S4D, known for their success in hip-hop has added a new genre to their repertoire and want almal who’s interested to stiek uit. Co-founder Judy Rhodes says S4D has the only junior krump fam in Mitchells Plain, which is something new in the krump movement.

“Krumping is very intense and emotional and some of these dancers use krump as a release of emotions that they can’t talk about such as anger they cannot express,” says Rhodes. “The club also creates a sense of belonging because we are a family. They are taught to care for each other and create unity and discipline. “Krumping is unique from hip-hop and all dancers are from the age of 11 to 16 years and seeing them dance and how they express emotion, is why we are so big on getting more youngsters the exposure and getting them involved.”

Krump sessions are held at the club for free every Tuesday from 7pm to 8:30pm. Hip-hop classes are on Saturdays from 11:00am at a nominal fee. All classes are at the Portlands Indoor Centre in Mitchells Plain. Head coach Ignatius Pastor adds: “With dance, the children are exposed to competitions, events and showcases so I am able to see their growth. During the year we qualify in South Africa in local and international competitions, but then funding is a problem because we do not get sponsorship .”’