Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant! The 44-year-old reality TV star made the announcement at her husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on Friday, by holding up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant”.

After seeing his wife’s message, Travis, 47, jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss. They later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post. Kourtney already has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight with ex-berk Scott Disick, 39.

And Travis has two children – Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17 – with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48. Kourtney and Travis had been friends for almost a decade before becoming romantically involved in late 2020. They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, and Travis popped the question later that year.