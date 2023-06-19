Kourtney Kardashian is pregnant!
The 44-year-old reality TV star made the announcement at her husband Travis Barker’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on Friday, by holding up a sign reading “Travis I’m Pregnant”.
After seeing his wife’s message, Travis, 47, jumped down off the stage and made his way towards her for a celebratory kiss.
They later shared some video footage of the moment in a joint Instagram post.
Kourtney already has children Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, eight with ex-berk Scott Disick, 39.
And Travis has two children – Landon, 29, and Alabama, 17 – with his ex-wife Shanna Moakler, 48.
Kourtney and Travis had been friends for almost a decade before becoming romantically involved in late 2020.
They made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021, and Travis popped the question later that year.
They first tied the knot at a courthouse in Santa Barbara in May 2022 before holding a lavish wedding at the Dolce Gabbana mansion in Italy.
The couple had been open about turning to IVF (in vitro fertilisation) in a desperate bid to get pregnant, but revealed that they are no longer exploring that avenue in a May 25 episode of The Kardashians.
“We are officially done with IVF,” she said during the episode. “We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that’s a baby, then I believe that it will happen.”