Kourtney Kardashian tjanked “hysterically” for hours after accidentally breaking her $1 million engagement ring. Wouldn’t you? The 43-year-old reality star – who got engaged to rocker Travis Barker in October – was horrified after she stepped on the diamond sparkler.

She had taken it off her hand while she was doing chores at home. In a scene from the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney's mother, Kris Jenner, asked her why she wasn’t wearing her ring. BLING: Custom diamond design She replied: “It’s actually getting fixed... It’s probably one of the worst things I’ve ever done in my whole life. I was sitting on my floor folding sweatshirts. I took the ring off and I put it next to me on the floor, like thinking it would be safe right next to me.

“I had to get something up above in my closet, and when I stepped down, I stepped on the ring. I was hysterically crying in my closet for hours, and then I called Travis. I was like, ‘I did something really bad.’” The Blink-182 drummer took the news in his stride with Kourtney praising him for having “handled it the best”. She said: “It really gave me, like, a nervous breakdown. I was just like, this is the most beautiful thing that I’ve ever had in my life, and how could I have done that?”