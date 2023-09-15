These sister spats and TV tantrums are getting a bietjie out of hand now. Kourtney has branded her sister Kim a “witch” and told her “I hate you” during an explosive argument in the teaser for the new season of their family reality show The Kardashians.

The recent sibling rivalry has been fuelled by jealousy over dresses and weddings, with one accusing the other of trying to upstage the other. In the teaser clip, 42-year-old SKIMS founder Kim is vertelling her sister on speakerphone, saying: “Are you happy? You’re a different person, you hate us … We’re all just talking about it ... “You think things, so you get riled up. I think things, so I’m getting riled up.”

DIVA DRAMA: Kourtney and Kim on show Kourtney, 44, then tells her: “You’re just a witch and I hate you.” During a monologue to camera, Kim later adds: “The dynamic is changing. Everyone’s lives are going in different directions”, while in a joint session featuring both sisters Kourtney say: “There’s been a lot of tension. It’s really hard to watch people talking about you. I don’t feel understood.” The teaser ends on a positive note with younger sister Khloe insisting she's sure the issues between Kourtney and Kim can be resolved. She said: “These things are fixable. It’s not going to break us down.”

The catfights come after Kim and Kourtney clashed over their relationship with Italian fashion house Dolce and Gabbana. Kourtney accused Kim of copying her by lifting Dolce and Gabbana looks from her wedding to Travis Barker in the Italian town of Portofino last year when she curated a fashion show for the brand months later. Then Kim pointed out Andrea Bocelli sang at the reception when Kourtney married Travis, but he had previously performed when Kim tied the knot with Kanye West in the Italian city of Florence in 2014.