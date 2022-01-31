Champion Cape Flats perdjie, Kommetdieding, proved he is no one-trick pony after running away with the Cape Town Met on Saturday.

The four-year-old made a name for himself after a sensational victory in last year’s Durban July, and this time jockey Gavin Lerena beat off the challenge of Queen’s Plate winner Jet Dark to scoop a prestigious double at Kenilworth Racecourse.

“The People’s Horse” is owned by Ashwin Reynolds of Grassy Park and is trained by Michelle Rix.

Kommetdieding - now a multiple G1 winner with six wins from just 10 start - is a son of Elusive Fort, out of the Captain Al mare Adorable, and was bred at Klawervlei Stud.

Queen’s Plate winner Jet Dark tried hard to chase Kommetdieding, but his late rally fell short three quarters of a length shy at the wire.

Linebacker, who kept pace before weakening late, was under a length back in third.

PHOTO FINISH: Kommetdieding. Picture.Ian Landsberg

Speaking after the race, Ashwin, who has a construction company, said: “Thank you to all Kommetdieding’s supporters and to Michelle Rix for training him and (her father) Harold for buying him.”

Fashionistas, celebrities and influencers got to show off with theme Glam Garden, with stylish decor under bedouin tents and after-party entertainment by Good Luck, Dean Fuel, Desiree and Zakes Bantwini.

This year’s best dressed winners were Brandon Reynolds (son of Ashwin) wearing a flamboyant floral suit, and Trish Vermeulen, who wore a floral dress by Priscilla Michelle.

BEST DRESSED: Brandon and Trish.Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency(ANA)

The event saw the return of the public to enjoy the races, and also marked the return of premium sponsors.

Organisers and presenting sponsor World Sports Betting and the City of Cape Town provided all entertainment and hospitality, with associate partners Peninsula Beverages with Schweppes, and Pongracz and Heineken.

