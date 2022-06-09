The Koena Art Institute NPC is delighted to reopen its doors in the heart of Observatory.
The institute which focuses on Khoi and San heritage is the only such gallery in Cape Town and is a woman-led organisation that celebrates creativity, inclusivity and generosity.
It will host an exhibition when the venue opens on 12 June.
The gallery boasts kwaai work by renowned artists like Andries Dirks, Terrence Visagie, Garth Erasmus, Stanley Grootboom, Simon Phiri, Anthony Roach and Marlene Liebenberg.
Founder Lukretia Booysen says the gallery is committed to sharing the most thought-provoking, modern and contemporary art from the indigenous lens and hopes to take the nation and the world on a journey celebrating African tribal art which has largely gone unappreciated.
“The Koena Art Institute has set on the journey to explore and share art by contemporary Indigenous descendants and how their practices essentially have continued through time, even with all the injustices still being felt today,” she says.
“In addition to our annual calendar, we are starting to rent out our space to cultural content creators, artists, filmmakers and entrepreneurs, which allows them to have a platform at affordable rates to be the designers of their own destinies.”
The Institute is calling collaborators who would like to use the space for temporary exhibitions, small theatre productions, networking sessions, workshops, film screenings, discussions and co-working spaces to contact them via [email protected].