The Koena Art Institute NPC is delighted to reopen its doors in the heart of Observatory. The institute which focuses on Khoi and San heritage is the only such gallery in Cape Town and is a woman-led organisation that celebrates creativity, inclusivity and generosity.

It will host an exhibition when the venue opens on 12 June. The gallery boasts kwaai work by renowned artists like Andries Dirks, Terrence Visagie, Garth Erasmus, Stanley Grootboom, Simon Phiri, Anthony Roach and Marlene Liebenberg. Founder Lukretia Booysen says the gallery is committed to sharing the most thought-provoking, modern and contemporary art from the indigenous lens and hopes to take the nation and the world on a journey celebrating African tribal art which has largely gone unappreciated.