The Cape Malay Choir and minstrel fraternities are in mourning following the passing of the legendary Anwar Gambeno, who died at the age of 73 on Monday.

Boeta Anwar, from Mitchells Plain, was still actively involved in the minstrel fraternity and the Malay Choir Board where he served for 50 years.

His son Muneeb Gambeno, who is the director of the Kaapse Klopse Karnival Association (KKKA) told the Daily Voice that Boeta Anwar died in the driveway of his Portlands home early on Monday morning.

The elderly man had suffered from kidney problems for years.

“My father was about to drive himself to hospital as he normally does, and as he was reversing out of the yard, he died in the car and residents heard his car hooting and rushed out to find him slumped over the steering wheel,” said Muneeb.

“We’re not sure what exactly he died of but he has been on dialysis for the past six years.”

SON: Muneeb Gambeno

Boeta Anwar had six children and 16 grandchildren and ran a CMT from his home and also owned a bin cleaning business.

The president of the Keep The Dream Choir Board (KTDCB), Mogamat Salih Davids, said they will miss Boeta Anwar dearly.

“In the passing of Mr Gambeno, our cultural expression has become poorer for the experience and link to tradition that he represented.

“Mr Gambeno had been involved in the fraternity serving as President of KTDCB from 2013 to 2019.

“However, little is known of the role that Mr Gambeno played in the anti-Apartheid South African Council of Sport (SACOS) arena, promoting non-racial sport during the dark days of apartheid.

“He was a versatile man, true to his principles and a fighter against unfairness. A formidable opponent in debate, but a true sportsman and friend to many.

“We extend our condolence and well wishes to his family...”

Boeta Anwar’s janaazah was held on Tuesday and he was laid to rest at the Pooke Road Cemetary.

