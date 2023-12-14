Around 20 000 Cape-tonians are expected to descend on Hollywoodbets Kenilworth this weekend for the Kaapse Klopse’s voorsmaakie. The annual opener to the minstrel season is the second biggest parade outside of Tweede Nuwe Jaar.

It’s all going down at the Grade 1 Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas on Saturday at the recently refurbished horseracing track. Guineas day offers fabulous entertainment for the whole family. Mense can look forward to performances by more than 15 Cape Minstrel Troupes comprising approximately 8 000 members ahead of the Hollywoodbets Cape Town Street Parade on 2 January. MIC’D UP: MC Nazneen Leeman Patrons can expect traditional Cape Town cuisine, a market, a safe and supervised kids’ zone, and more.

Donovan Everitt, Chief Operating Officer of Cape Racing, says: “It is exciting to witness the realisation of our vision to re-establish Hollywoodbets Kenilworth as a venue that can be enjoyed by horse racing enthusiasts, families and groups of friends and colleagues alike. “The upgrades to the property take our entertainment offerings to the next level, and through the Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas, we look forward to offering the public access to a celebration of the cultural melting pot that makes the Mother City so unique, in what promises to be a festive and fun-filled family day out.” The MC for the event will be former Idols contestant Nazneen Leeman and the Guineas Day horse -racing action ends around 5.30pm, with the Klopse activities starting at 6.30pm, running until 11.45pm.