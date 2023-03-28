A young woman has started her own clothing brand called JAYS and says it is to create awareness and motivate individuals dealing with mental health. Jade Le Roux, 20, who works in telesales, is involved in her community and regularly hosts feeding schemes for those in need; she even gave up her matric farewell in 2021 to help feed over 150 people.

Part of the sales proceeds of her clothing will go towards the community, she says. “My goal is to give back to my community once again with whatever I make from selling my T-shirts, that will always be close to my heart.” DEEP MEANING: Fashion brand Jade established her brand on 2 March and says there is a hidden message behind the name.

“Many people go through a lot and some of us deal with some sort of mental health issue that we battle with in life. “My logo is a rose. We have to trust God’s process and timing to blossom like a rose.” She said that the word Jays stand for:

J - Just flow with your emotions A - And remember it’s OK not to be OK Y - You will get there

S - Surely just trust God’s timing Jade said she is working on a good quality winter range and wants people to feel inspired when wearing her brand. ‘When people wear my brand I want them to tell someone what the meaning is when they ask what JAYS stand for.