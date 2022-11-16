Hanover Park-born musician and TV presenter, Jonathan Rubain is set to host a special weekend of praise with the inaugural Hallelujah Arts Festival in November. Rubain, who recently celebrated the 100th episode of his popular TV show, Koortjies Met Jonathan Rubain presents a weekend of Gospel, Jazz, Spiritual Dance, Comedy, and Praise & Worship in celebration of South Africa’s unique culture at the Good Hope Christian Centre in Ottery from 25 to 27 November.

He said that his biggest inspiration for this Gospel Festival is the Cape Town International Jazz Festival. “I always had a dream of doing a festival of this nature, I believe that as a Christian for a Gospel audience we need our own festival,” he says. “It is inspired from my travels, exposure and having a desire to have our own gospel festival and now it’s happening.

“I would like to have a festival that will be around for many years to come and grow to a level where we can get international acts.” “Our country needs more Gospel festivals. “There are all kinds of festivals happening around the country but hardly Gospel festivals. I aim to reach the young and the old at this festival.”

3-DAY FEST: Hallelujah Arts Festival on 25 to 27 November This three-day event will start with a night of Spiritual Dancing which will be directed by Lauren George of Prophetic Dance Ministries. The Saturday afternoon will be devoted to Praise and Worship by Durban-based and multi-award-winning Gospel artist Dumi Mkokstad. Saturday evening sees the multi-talented Justin-Lee Schultz take to the stage with his band, all the way from the United States of America.

Audiences will see Kyle Shepherd on keys, Don Vino Prins on saxophone, Cameron Ward on guitars, Jonathan Rubain on bass and Keith De Bruyn on drums. Sunday afternoon is a special one as comedian Marc Lottering does his first Christian comedy set and Sunday evening will see the end of the festival with a Pinkster concert with many of the country’s favourite Pinkster artists. “It is very important that you include different forms of art at a festival to attract a bigger audience, so every element is important to include so that the festival is not only one-sided therefore we have dance, music and comedy.

“As the festival grows yearly I want to include poetry, painting and hip hop.” “We have been working tirelessly for the past six months and we are excited and would love the support of the people to come out to the very first festival, it is going to be amazing.” Rubain added that he hopes to take the festival to Pretoria next year and include some of their artists then bring it back to Cape Town at the end of the year.