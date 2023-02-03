Dr. Phil is set to call it quits after 21 seasons. Psychologist-turned-TV star Phil McGraw, 72, has confirmed his popular daytime talk show will wrap after its 2022-23 season.

He said: “I have been blessed with over 25 wonderful years in daytime television.

“With this show, we have helped thousands of guests and millions of viewers through everything from addiction and marriage to mental wellness and raising children.

“This has been an incredible chapter of my life and career, but while I’m moving on from daytime, there is so much more I wish to do.”