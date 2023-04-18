AI jinne, Kim. Not again. Kim Kardashian was called out for heavily editing her newest selfie after several fans noticed that her middle finger was “missing” from the image, PageSix reports.

“I just try on @skims swim and pray it doesn’t rain forever in LA,” the reality star, 42, captioned a mirror pic of herself in a nude Skims bikini. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian (@kimkardashian) While many fans pointed out how hot the mother of four looked, others pointed out how badly the picture was Photoshopped. “Wait where’s the middle finger?” asked one fan, while another added, “Lol why was this picture edited much?!…. right side finger was erased and the inner thighs on the left pixelated due to trims..”

“Why are your inner thighs pixelated?,” commented a third critic. “The amount of editing is absurd. Just post a regular pic. Nobody cares…. You’re in your 40s,” wrote another person. Several of Kardashian’s fans defended her in the comments, explaining that her fingers could be distorted due to the fact that she’s holding the device by her pop socket, which is located on the back of her phone.