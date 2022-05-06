Ray J has broken his silence about his sex tape with Kim Kardashian, claiming his ex-girlfriend was the one who sold it to porn publishers. The singer also confirmed that there is a second sex tape, which the reality TV star hid in a Nike shoebox under her bed.

The exes, both 41 years old, dated from 2003 to 2006, and in 2007, a sex tape was unveiled by Vivid Entertainment. Kim sued the company and settled for $5 million and the footage was released to purchase as the blouetjie, Kim Kardashian, Superstar. In her new reality TV series, The Kardashians, Kim discusses the possibility of there being more unseen footage in Ray’s possession, suggesting he could have a clip which shows him “sticking a d*** in my a**”.

Viewers also saw Kim thanking Kanye West for obtaining a laptop from Ray which was alleged to contain all sexual videos that she ever filmed with her ex and delivering it to her. Ray has now hit back in an exclusive interview with DailyMail.com, saying he never kept any footage. The Celebrity Big Brother star also insists he wasn’t responsible for giving the footage to Vivid Entertainment and that the sex tape deal was orchestrated between Kim, her mother Kris Jenner and himself for profit, and launch her as a celebrity, in the same way that the 1 Night In Paris tape made Paris Hilton a star in 2004.

Ray claims that the contract – which was signed by himself and Kim – was for three videos including two sex tapes, one made at a hotel in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, one filmed in Santa Barbara, and a third tape. Ray said: “She’s always had all the tapes in a Nike shoebox under her bed. I’ve never leaked a tape. I don’t have a plan to ruin them...” Ray also recalled his meeting with 44-year-old Kanye, giving him the laptop to hand over to Kim.