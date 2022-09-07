Kim Kardashian thinks Pete Davidson is "a cutie". The Skims founder split from the Saturday Night Live star in August after nine months of dating but she still thinks he is "such a good person" and can't wait to see what the future holds for her former boyfriend.

She told Interview magazine: "He’s a cutie. He’s literally such a good person, they don’t really make them like him anymore. I’m excited for what he has coming up." The 41-year-old beauty - who has North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with ex-husband Kanye West - wishes she had more "time" in her days and would love the opportunity to catch up on some sleep. Kardashian also joked she wishes her kids didn't need to be "bribed" to do what she wants them to.

Asked what she wants but can't have, she said: "Maybe a little bit more sleep. Maybe kids that I don’t have to f****** bribe with Pokémon cards. Just ridiculous things. I don’t know. Time?" The Kardashians star admitted nothing gets her more stressed than being late. Discussing what makes her most stressed, she said: "I would say anything where I’m late. I hate being late. That’s the one thing where I’m just like, “Oh my god I need my CBD pen. I’m freaking the f**k out.”

Kardashian is concerned with the way the US has "regressed" and is worried that the Supreme Court's overturning of Roe v. Wade - a landmark ruling which protected a woman's right to an abortion - will pave the way for further damaging legislation. She said: "I’m studying civil procedure and criminal procedure right now, so just understanding the process of how Roe v. Wade got overturned—it’s fascinating and scary. "Just seeing how far our country has progressed, to then see it regress—it’s really scary to think that gay marriage is in jeopardy.