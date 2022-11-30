Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have reached a divorce settlement. The 42-year-old star filed for a divorce from Kanye early last year, and they’ve now reached an agreement over custody of their children and parenting plans, as well as the division of their real estate portfolio.

Kardashian – who has North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm,3, with West – will receive $200 000 (R3.3m) in child support every month. Kim, North, 9, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm,3.Picture: Instagram The celebrity duo – who tied the knot in 2014 – will share joint custody and have equal access to their children, while Kanye will also be responsible for half of their educational and security expenses, according to People. Kardashian and West’s property portfolio will be divided based upon their prenuptial agreement.

What’s more, the former couple have agreed to attend mediation should they have a dispute. But if either party fails to attend, then the other party will be allowed to make the decision. In February, Kardashian claimed that West’s behaviour on social media has caused her “emotional distress”. She told a court that terminating her marriage will help her to “peacefully” co-parent with the controversial rap star.

In the court documents, Kardashian said: “I very much desire to be divorced. I have asked Kanye to keep our divorce private, but he has not done so. “Kanye has been putting a lot of misinformation regarding our private family matters and co-parenting on social media which has created emotional distress. “I believe that the court terminating our marital status will help Kanye to accept that our marital relationship is over and to move forward on a better path which will assist us in peacefully co-parenting our children.