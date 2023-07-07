Kourtney Kardashian has slammed her sister Kim for “choosing money” over her. The reality TV star siblings fell out after Kim, 42, was accused by Kourtney, 44, of “copying” her larney Italian wedding look, created by Dolce & Gabbana, when she got hitched to Travis Barker.

They rol mekaar in this week’s episode of The Kardashians. Kourtney had said she took “references” from D&Gs 1990s archives when it came time to plan her wedding outfits for her big day with rocker Travis, 47, in Portofino, Italy, in May 2022, and added Kim did the same for her collection with the designers in September that year for Milan Fashion Week. Kourtney says on the show: “It feels awful that my sister used my wedding as a business opportunity. She chose the money over me.

“That’s why she never truly asked me. It’s not that she forgot to ask me or thought that I wouldn’t care. I think she wouldn’t have known what to do if my answer was no.” Kim pointed out that their sister Kylie Jenner, 25, did a D&G campaign before Kim’s collaboration, adding Kourtney didn’t seem bothered by Kylie’s move. Kim then points out the ways in which Kourtney copied her 2014 wedding to rapper Kanye West, 46.

She said: “I got married in Italy. Am I saying you copied me by getting married in Italy? Who performed at my wedding? Andrea Bocelli. Who performed at Kourtney’s wedding? Andrea Bocelli. “You stole my f****** wedding country and my wedding performer. Andrea Bocelli is my favourite male singer of all time, but I’m ‘copying her dolce vita lifestyle.’ OK.” Kourtney then tells Kim her decisions affected their relationship. Kim then apologises, saying: “ I’m sorry. I’m sorry that my choices put us in this situation. Because that’s not what I would ever want to do or ever want to make you feel that way.”