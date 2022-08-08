Reality TV star Kim Kardashian and comedian Pete Davidson have reportedly split after nine months together. An insider claimed the pair called it quits earlier this week with their age difference being the cause of the break-up, reports Page Six.

“Pete is 28 and Kim is 41 — they are just in very different places at the moment,” the insider says. “Pete is totally spontaneous and impulsive and wants her to fly to New York, or wherever he is on a moment’s notice. “But Kim has four kids and it isn’t that easy. She needs to focus on the kids.”

The source further explains that the Kardashians star is just gatvol of the relationship and a klomp other dinge happening in her life. The insider explained, “When Kim is with someone else, Kanye can cause problems with the kids. He tries to divide and conquer. He can’t help it. “Kim is a really dedicated mother, and her kids will always come first. She wants and needs harmony at home and in her life.”

The comedian has been spending much of his time working on a film in Australia. As for Kim, she has been juggling her businesses and co-parenting with ex-husband Kanye West, who she shares North, nine, Saint, six, Chicago, four, and Psalm, three, with. Kim and Pete met in October 2021 on the set of Saturday Night Live where the couple shared a soentjie.

They started dating a month later. Anyway, there has been a delay in Kanye and Kim’s divorce saga, as the rapper’s fifth attorney, Samantha Spector, withdrew from the matter. The withdrawal is said to have come months after she filed to be removed on account of an irreconcilable breakdown with the rapper.