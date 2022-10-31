‘Guns are NOT fun’. This is the message that Gun Free South Africa (GFSA) is spreading at several early childhood development centres (ECDs) in Atlantis in the run-up to Christmas.

According to GFSA’s regional coordinator Monique Hansen, it has noted an increasing number of laaities who are playing with toy guns. Hansen says the gun-free zones at ECDs campaign was launched during child protection week in June and is ongoing. “With each ECD we work with we make their space a gun-free zone, and this happens by engaging with ECD principals and teachers through workshops on how to create and maintain a gun-free zone,” Hansen adds.

The organisation believes that kids need to be made aware of the real dangers that come with handling replica guns. “When we give a child a toy gun, we are sending a message that guns are fun and that we approve of guns,” she says. Jo-Anne Hofstander of Eden’s Kindergarten in Atlantis says their kids live in a gang-ridden society where violence is often glorified.

“Gun Free made the children aware [of the dangers], especially the boys who would always go for the guns in a toy shop, so it was important for them to understand the risk that goes with it,” Hofstander adds .Busy Fingers Educare principal Veronica Anne Leigh says the “gun-free” lessons at her ECD have been a success as the children aren't opting to play with toy guns anymore. She says some parents were also impressed by the initiative as it can address the issue of children playing with toy guns at home.