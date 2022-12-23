With the festive season in full swing, a group of laaities from Freedom Park are now ready to tackle the Capes beaches this summer. This comes after they attended a two-day water workshop hosted by the I AM WATER foundation at Glencairn Beach.

The young swimmers from the non-profit organisation A and A development programme in Tafelsig were taught water lessons that could prevent them from drowning as well as about the importance of marine life. The NPO was initially a feeding scheme but has transformed into empowering youngsters. Founder Anwar Alexander says workshops like these are important for kids who don’t get the necessary exposure: “We got in contact with the foundation to give some learners lessons. We were supposed to take 36 but we could only take 23.

“We wanted the children to learn breathing tactics, survival tactics so if they ever find themselves in a situation in the water they know how to respond,.” He says that other than the laaities learning how to survive when they encounter difficulties in the ocean they also now have the knowledge of marine life. “We don’t just want to feed but empower them. This now gives them a better understanding and knowledge about the sea,” Alexander adds.