The public spat is getting uglier between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian, who has accused him of being “on drugs” at their daughter's birthday party.

The 44-year-old rap star has hit back at his estranged wife, who claims to be their four children’s “main provider” and has allegedly been keeping the kids away from him.

Kanye wrote on on Instagram: “What do you mean by main provider? America saw you try to kidnap my daughter on her birthday by not providing the address.”

He has accused her security team of not letting him in their former marital home when he’s with the kids, and also criticised Kim’s joint TikTok account with daughter Chicago.

CUSTODY: Kanye West with children

Now he has accused the 41-year-old reality star of forcing him to undergo a drug test after the laaitie’s party.

He said: “You put security on me inside of the house to play with my son then accused me of stealing I had to take a drug test after Chicago’s party cause you accused me of being on drugs. Tracy Romulus stop manipulating Kim to be this way. (sic)”

Tracy Romulus is a close friend of Kim and the chief financial officer of Kim Kardashian West Brands.

He also accused Kim of stopping him from taking the children to Chicago to watch a basketball game.

He wrote: “I want to bring my kids to Chicago to see my basketball team play for 7000 people and Kim is stopping that. How is this joint custody?”

Kim – who filed for a divorce in early 2021– had said on Instagram: “As the parent who is the main provider and caregiver for our children, I am doing my best to protect our daughter while also allowing her to express her creativity with adult supervision – because it brings her happiness.

“Divorce is difficult enough on our children and Kanye’s obsession with trying to control and manipulate our situation so negatively and publicly is only causing further pain for all.”

