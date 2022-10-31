A Kuils River meisie who promised she would take her Khoisan heritage to the international stage did just that when she represented South Africa at the Miss Teen Supranational 2022 in Ecuador. Nineteen-year-old Joey Roman arrived back in South Africa last week and, although she did not take the crown, she won the Best Body award at the pageant.

The competition and title fall under Miss Teen World SA. Pragtige Joey is proud of her accomplishments, and is now even more determined to reach her pageant goals. Speaking to the Weekend Argus, she said: “I am a girl from Delft and look where my dreams took me to – to Ecuador.

“I will still continue with my mission, whether I win or not, to one day get a big title like Miss Universe or Miss South Africa.” The Miss Teen World SA page stated: “Miss Teen Supranational 2022. Beautiful Joey Roman. Awarded Best Body at Miss Teen Supranational 2022 in Ecuador.” GLOBAL STAR: Joey in Ecuador Earlier this year, Joey competed against almost 100 contestants and was crowned Miss Teen Supranational SA on July 2.

She made headlines in January when she reached the finals of the Miss Teen Universe South Africa competition, where she wore Khoisan attire arranged by the founders of Koena Art Institute & KwaaiKhoi (Pty) Ltd – the specialist Khoisan art, culture and events company – Lukretia Booysen and Jolene Martin of Arendsvlei. Contemporary Designs were responsible for her unique Khoi outfit, while the bow and arrow were from Khoena Beauty Bar, and her headpiece and necklace from @Aunty Lizle. Joey said being in Ecuador had been a thrilling experience: “I got to travel and meet people from different parts of the world and see what their cultures were like.

“I got to wear my Khoisan attire, which made me very proud. “We were a group of seven who represented South Africa, and four of us came back with a title.” Her mother Tania added: “My husband and I are very proud of her.